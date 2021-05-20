Obituary- Arlyn K. Bush

ARLYN K. BUSH, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, near his home in Prophetstown, IL. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Rev. Jan Shaulis, pastor of Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown, IL officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison, IL. A memorial has been established to the local fire departments, and search and rescue teams. The family would like to thank them for their extraordinary efforts, along with all the volunteers who helped.