Wilmington’s FY 2022 Operating and Water/Sewer Budgets are Approved and Become Effective July 1

Today, Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) publicly unveiled comprehensive plans for Riverfront East, an 86.3-acre development of mixed-use opportunity, representing the next major land and economic development initiative along the Christina River in Wilmington. Much like RDC’s work along the west side of the river, the $100 million Riverfront East project will breathe life back into spaces that have long sat idle and develop their potential to elevate quality of life and opportunity for the region. Residents and visitors of Riverfront East will enjoy a diverse offering of resources and services that support their desire to live, work and play to the fullest.