Wilmington, DE

Wilmington’s FY 2022 Operating and Water/Sewer Budgets are Approved and Become Effective July 1

wilmingtonde.gov
 1 day ago

City services and programs are fully funded; There will be no property tax Increase for FY 22; Water Rates will Increase 3% and Stormwater Rates will rise by 2%. Wilmington’s Operating and Water/Sewer/Stormwater budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning July 1, were approved tonight by City Council. The vote to approve the Operating Budget was 11 to 2. The Water/Sewer/Stormwater budget was approved with 12 votes. The $172.7 million operating budget and the $79.6 million water/sewer/stormwater budget, remain largely unchanged from what was proposed in March by Mayor Mike Purzycki. While the operating budget does not require a property tax increase, the water/sewer/stormwater budget will require a modest rate increase.

www.wilmingtonde.gov
