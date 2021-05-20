Lake County History, Chapter 129: Cemeteries

Yabuts, (rhymes with abbots). I live in the great city of Clearlake. Last week I received a text from my landlord letting me know he’s selling the house I rent and wants to know if I’m interested in buying it. I don’t answer right away, first I do some research on home prices in Clearlake, considering it’s about the least expensive housing market in The LC. Very soon after I experienced a WTF moment when I saw not just one, but a few dilapidated singlewides on lots about the size of a postage stamp selling for $150,000. Clearlake?!? And don’t get me started on how much rents have jumped up to. The house I rent is a “cute” one-bedroom in an alright neighborhood and he offered it to me for less than those singlewides, so I’m cautiously interested. Now’s when I try to get a mortgage… I talk to a lender. I answer a bazillion questions. I’m sweating profusely. Credit score – check! Income – check! Debt to income – check! Credit card debt – check! Everything is looking good, so I’m rounding the turn and heading down the home stretch, trying to do my best Bolt imitation by leaning my chest forward getting ready to dive through the finish line when I hear, “Yabut!”… Huh?!?“Yabut, then there’s the closing costs.” Okay, maybe I’m just a tad naïve, I kinda figured with all the money in interest I’ll be paying through the terms of the loan that that would be enough, but no… I start hearing about property appraisal fees, origination fees, loan application fees, attorney fees, title search fees, courier fees, credit report fees, flood determination and monitoring fees, lead-based paint inspections fees, pest inspection fees, smiling while I’m being bent over the hood of a car fees. Holy Toledo, Andy! My internal organs have all completely liquified. So, if I get anything wrong or forget something in this week’s live music post, please be gentle – it hurts enough already…