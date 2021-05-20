newsbreak-logo
Lake County History, Chapter 129: Cemeteries

By Gene Paleno
lakecountybloom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story is a trifle long, but speaking for myself, I could not live another hour without knowing these facts. Erastus Day purchased a plot of land in 1888. Later it became a Pioneer Cemetery. One of the few gravestones still standing is dedicated to I. E. Mitchell; born 1926, died 1881, has this praiseworthy inscription:

