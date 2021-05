The Vols held a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth against Arkansas, and after a one-out walk and a single, they had a chance to break Sunday’s rubber match open. The No. 1 Razorbacks brought in the nation’s top reliever Kevin Kopps, who got two outs, ending the Vols’ threat. It proved to be the game’s the turning point, as Arkansas scored in each of the next two innings to take the lead, eventually winning 3-2.