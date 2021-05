On Wednesday, the NFL released the much-anticipated 2021 schedule, which for the first time ever with have a 17th game for every team. Intriguing matchups are everywhere, from the Browns and Chiefs kicking off their seasons in a rematch of their playoff thriller last year, to the annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader to Tom Brady’s return to New England in a Bucs vs Pats game. Here are the five games looking to be the best of the bunch this season: