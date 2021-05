In order to get the Circuit of The Americas on NASCAR’s 2021 schedule, Speedway Motorsports Inc. went old school with its approach. Marcus Smith, CEO and president of SMI, already had a connection at COTA through its chairman, Bobby Epstein, well before talks of NASCAR running in the Austin, Texas, market even began. Therefore, when the sanctioning body did express interest in adding new road courses to its track roster, Smith tapped into that relationship and pitched an idea he learned from his father. SMI could lease the COTA facility for a NASCAR race weekend.