Why attend an ordination? You are a part of the journey

By Associate Editor
arkansas-catholic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIncoming vocations director Father Jeff Hebert shares about his experience at ordinations. The Diocese of Little Rock expects a larger crowd than usual for the May 29 ordination of five priests. Incoming vocations director Father Jeff Hebert, who was ordained in 2018, spoke with Arkansas Catholic May 13 about the...

