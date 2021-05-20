newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor looks at attaching financial incentives to COVID-19 vaccine participation

By Julie O'Donoghue
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmmyb_0a6WCGH400
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (Photo by Wes Muller/LA Illuminator).

Louisiana may soon offer incentives to residents who are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to boost the state’s dismal vaccination rate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said his administration is discussing sweetening the pot for people who take the vaccine, but he wouldn’t go into details about what type of incentive might be in the works.

“I would expect that pretty soon you’re going to hear that we are going to offer some things that make people — more people — take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated, but we haven’t made a decision as to what that’s going to look like or when,” Edwards said at news conference Thursday.

A few other states have already announced plans to offer vaccinated people a chance at a cash prize or gift card. Ohio, New York and Maryland governors have launched special lottery games for the vaccinated. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving residents a $100 U.S. Treasury Bond or gift card in exchange for vaccinations.

Some of the governors have run into challenges setting up their incentive programs, which is why Edwards is taking his time examining his choices.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself because there have been some other states that have done that,” he said.

Louisiana currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. About 30 percent of state residents have completed their vaccine series, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, compared to over 37 percent of people nationwide.

The state’s demand for the vaccine has become alarmingly sluggish. Louisiana’s chief medical officer, Joe Kanter, said Louisiana will not avail itself of all of the vaccine the federal government is willing to give it next week because it doesn’t believe it would use all the doses offered.

It’s not clear whether Edwards, as governor, would have to coordinate with state lawmakers in order to launch a vaccine incentive program. Legislators typically have some oversight over state spending issues, but the governor might have federal COVID-19 funding he’s able to distribute without their permission.

Louisiana is expected to receive a lot more money than expected over this budget cycle and the next one. State revenue forecasts jumped by $677 million between now and June 1, 2022, in large part because of direct federal aid for COVID-19 and enhanced unemployment benefits also supplied by the federal government.

Still, the two lawmakers with the most control over the budget were somewhat cold to the idea of using public money to supply cash incentives for vaccinations.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, said he would want the option of private funding for vaccine incentives to be exhausted before public funding was considered. Zeringue said he is in favor of encouraging “as many people as possible” to get vaccinated, but he wasn’t sure offering financial prizes would be effective in boosting the state’s rate.

“I would hope most people on their own would get the vaccine, if they wanted to get it,” Zeringue said.

Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, also said he wants more people to get vaccinated, but no one had approached him yet about funding a vaccine incentive program. He was skeptical offering cash prizes would be an effective method of boosting the state’s vaccine rate.

“I don’t know that we’re there yet,” he said.

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

291
Followers
190
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Maryland State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Incentives#Covid 19 Vaccine#State Funding#Incentive Programs#Federal Funding#Government Funding#Senate Finance#U S Treasury Bond#Vaccine Incentives#Cash Incentives#Federal Covid 19 Funding#Participation#Public Funding#State Lawmakers#Private Funding#Legislators#State Spending Issues#Direct Federal Aid#Vaccinations#Public Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Bill to make Louisiana a fossil fuel sanctuary state signals lawmakers’ discontent with Biden administration

An attorney for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that a bill to make Louisiana a fossil fuel sanctuary state could jeopardize the state’s ability to enforce environmental programs. There are several federal environmental regulations — including the Clean Water Act and intrastate pipeline safety requirements — that...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Will Louisiana fully legalize marijuana? 10 things to know about the debate

The Louisiana Legislature took a major step toward fully legalizing marijuana products for recreational use when — for the first time that anyone can remember — a legislative committee sent a bill to fully legalize marijuana to the House  for consideration. The House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice voted 7-5 Tuesday for legislation […] The post Will Louisiana fully legalize marijuana? 10 things to know about the debate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Energy IndustryWFAE.org

Louisiana's Governor Wants The Oil And Gas State To Go Carbon Neutral

It may be the most surprising addition to the growing number of states setting aggressive climate goals. Louisiana's economy has long relied on the production of oil, gas and petrochemicals. But in a major shift, officials are looking to dramatically reduce the fossil fuel emissions that disproportionately ravage the state with powerful hurricanes, intense floods, rising seas and extreme heat.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Louisiana kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's health department says children as young as 12 can expect to start receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Providers are expected to receive full guidance from the state department of health Thursday morning. Parents can already begin making appointments for them. The Food & Drug Administration...
Healthnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Governor Murphy Considering Cash as an Incentive to Get Vaccinated

If you thought the “Shot and A Beer” program, where New Jerseyans can get free drinks at some breweries throughout the state as an incentive to get a vaccine was good, soon you may be getting tip money as well. Where New York is offering things like Yankees and Mets...
Lotterylovelandmagazine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Vaccine Incentives

In an effort to increase the number of Ohioans who currently have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated, Governor DeWine announced a series of statewide drawings to help incentivize vaccinations. Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into...
Cheyenne, WYsweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Passports Banned by Governor Gordon

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has issued a directive preventing state agencies, boards and commissions from requiring “vaccine passports” to access state spaces and state services. The directive instructs state agencies, boards, and commissions to provide full access to state spaces and state services, regardless of a constituent’s COVID-19 vaccination...
Energy IndustryFranklin Banner-Tribune

Governor: Resume awarding of offshore leases

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the federal government Thursday to resume issuing new oil-and-gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico by the third quarter of this year and to increase offshore revenue sharing with Gulf Coast states. Edwards said offshore energy development in federal waters is compatible with President...
PoliticsTimes West Virginian

Monetary incentives to be checks and bonds, governor says

CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents between 16 and 35 years old who are fully vaccinated may be given the option to apply for a $100 savings bond or receive a $100 gift card. Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing that is what is in the process now...
Louisiana Statewestcentralsbest.com

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Friday, May 7

Four Democrats and one Republican have signed up to run for the open District 7 seat in the Louisiana Senate. Former officeholder Troy Carter won a special election to Congress after incumbent Cedric Richmond stepped down to join President Joe Biden’s administration. Three Democratic state representatives – Gary Carter Jr....
LotteryPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Governor’s vaccine lottery rankles state lawmakers

Ohio lawmakers from both parties have rebuked Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to incentivize vaccination against COVID-19 via five $1 million lottery drawings from the pool of vaccinated Ohioans. Republicans, who have repeatedly clashed with DeWine on pandemic policy culminating in their override of his veto of an overhaul of public health laws, bristled at […] The post Governor’s vaccine lottery rankles state lawmakers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.