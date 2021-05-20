newsbreak-logo
Bakersfield man indicted for fraud and firearms charges

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
A federal grand jury has issued a 14-count indictment against a Bakersfield man over firearm and fraud charges. On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Lawrence Smith, 34, had been formally accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, bank fraud, use and possession of unauthorized debit cards, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail and unauthorized possession of Postal Service keys and locks.

