Bakersfield man indicted for fraud and firearms charges
A federal grand jury has issued a 14-count indictment against a Bakersfield man over firearm and fraud charges. On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Lawrence Smith, 34, had been formally accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, bank fraud, use and possession of unauthorized debit cards, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail and unauthorized possession of Postal Service keys and locks.www.bakersfield.com