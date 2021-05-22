newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
David Heitz

Nice smells are good for your mental health

Posted by 
David Heitz
David Heitz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3GH9_0a6VuNxC00
James Lee/Unsplash

Many years ago, when I was battling severe depression, I enrolled in some daytime activities at the local mental health center to get myself out of the house. We spoke at length about coping mechanisms we could use if presented with a mental health emergency.

When most people were asked to list their coping tool of choice, “lighting a candle” came up first. It struck me odd to think that something as simple as lighting a candle could save someone from a psychiatric meltdown.

But perhaps it can. I burn candles for a variety of reasons. Mostly, I like my environment to smell good. I decided to look through some scientific journals and see if there’s anything to inhaled fragrances impacting your mental health.

I found an article in Scientia Pharmaceutica, an international peer-reviewed journal of pharmaceutical sciences. It confirmed some of my hunches about the power of smell.

“In the last few decades, many scientific studies were conducted to investigate the effect of inhalation of aroma on human brain functions,” according to the author. “The studies have suggested a significant role for olfactory stimulation in the alteration of cognition, mood, and social behavior.”

What happens when you smell something

The review of scientific information on fragrances was led by Kandhasamy Sowndharagan and Songmun Kim of the School of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, Kangwon National University, Korea.

“The aroma components from natural products have been used for mental, spiritual and physical healing since the beginning of recorded history,” the review explains. “In aromatherapy, fragrance substances (aroma/odor/scent) from various natural sources have been used for the treatment of various disorders. The aromatherapy treatment is a natural way of healing a person’s mind, body and soul.”

The authors go on to discuss the medical benefits of pleasant smells. “Many ancient civilizations, including Egypt, China and India, have used aromatherapy as a popular complementary and alternative therapy for more than thousands of years.

“In traditional medicine as well as in aromatherapy and herbal medicine, essential oils and fragrance compounds have been used for the treatments of various psychological and physical disorders such as headaches, pain, insomnia, eczema, stress-induced anxiety, depression and digestive problems.”

Aromatic diffusers make rooms smell nice

In addition to burning candles, I also use an aromatic diffuser. I bought it at Walmart for less than $30. Not only does it make my room smell good, but it also morphs into an impressive light show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8vU1_0a6VuNxC00
My aromatic diffuser keeps my room smelling nice. Burning scented and religious candles keeps me calm.Photo/David Heitz

For those who aren’t familiar with diffusers, you simply fill the inside with a small amount of water. Make sure your device is turned off when you do this, or water may shoot you in the eye from the diffuser’s jets.

Next, add essential oil drops of your choice. Essential oils come in every scent a candle does. But sometimes you can find essential oils in groupings of unusual scents. A friend recommended a set made by P&J called Elements. The scents in the pack include campfire, night air, ocean breeze, dirt, rain, and fresh-cut grass.

This set of oils cost about $16. But oils can be bought individually in just about every scent imaginable. Usually a vial costs about $5.

Each scent in the Elements pack is heavenly. Campfire took me to a place of blissful calm. The scent inspired feelings of calmness, relaxation, warmth, and joy.

Smells cross brain-blood barrier

Another reason people like fragrances is because the effects from smelling them are immediate. “Many studies describe that the inhalation of fragrances highly affect the brain function since the fragrance compounds are able to cross the blood-brain barrier and interact with receptors in the central nervous system,” the Korean scholars reported.

“Furthermore, many studies have suggested that the olfactory stimulation of fragrances produces immediate changes in physiological parameters such as blood pressure, muscle tension, pupil dilation, skin temperature, pulse rate and brain activity.

“Hence, the studies in relation to the role of fragrances in the brain functions of healthy and diseased subjects have significantly increased in the past decades.”

I tend to prefer scents that are stimulating, such as peppermint, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus. But my all-time favorite standby is lavender, which always brings me quick feelings of calmness.

Religious tube candles

I also enjoy the religious tube candles. These candles aren’t scented, but I feel a connection to the various saints who adorn them.

I lived in Los Angeles for 10 years. There, a few candles at the scene of a deadly accident often would snowball into elaborate shrines containing hundreds of tube candles.

A Los Angeles Times story used one such occasion to offer a short history on religious tube candles. The newspaper quoted Sister Schodts Reed, then head of the Reed Candle Factory in San Antonio, as saying “The seven-day prayer candle complete with a picture of a saint was invented by her Mexican-born father-in-law, Peter Doan Reed, in the late 1940s,” according to the Times. “After about a decade of making standard votives, Reed, in 1947, came up with a tall jar model that could burn for seven days and bore a picture of a spiritual figure along with a prayer.”

Today, the candle company is owned by a Mexican family company, according to its website. “After 80 years, Reed Candle Company has expanded to more than two hundred employees, produces more than three hundred and fifty different candle products and is the leader in the industry of Religious Prayer Candles. Reed distributes nationally and internationally with a network of warehouses throughout the United States.

“In 2017, Veladoras Misticas, a Mexican family company, acquired Reed Candle Company. Veladoras Misticas has been in the candle business since 1994, located in Nuevo León, México with a strong presence in the export market.”

What the different saints mean

Many people don’t understand that the candles are meant to burn for seven continuous days. That’s why they’re enveloped in a tube.

I buy my religious candles from Walmart. You can buy a box of a dozen candles online for $21.50. You get four candles each of San Judas, the Virgin de Guadalupe, and the Sacred Heart.

Praying to San Judas is said to bring good news in areas of employment. The faithful pray to Virgin de Guadalupe when grieving. "Mexican-Americans often use candles like the La Virgen de Guadalupe in homes or businesses,” the L.A. Times reported. “You light the candles especially when someone is sick or if the weather is bad and people are not all home yet. It may be a way to cope with the situation, whatever it may be.

“It's a very personal way of coping, whether it is at home or at a vigil for a person or (in a memorial for) something that happened at a certain spot."

I have a shrine of religious tube candles and an aromatic diffuser going most of the time. The flickering wicks and scintillating scents bring me comfort and happiness. I usually have a Yankee Candle or two burning, too.

Now they make candles that crackle as they burn. They’re called WoodWick and they’re a bit pricey. But team up a WoodWick crackler with the Campfire essential oil and you’ll be wanting to roast s’mores.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
David Heitz

David Heitz

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
260
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

 https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-heitz-1941741b1/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Smells#Yankee Candle#Woodwick Candles#Brain Health#Physical Health#Human Skin#Heart Health#P J#Korean#Reed Candle Company#L A Times#Los Angeles Times#Reed Candle Factory#Unusual Scents#Olfactory Stimulation#Essential Oils#Fragrance Substances#Peppermint#Fragrance Compounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Walmart
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Trust Your Gut: Connection Between Mental Health and What We Eat

There is a connection between mental health and what we eat. Food can be a surrogate for our emotional needs-and it goes both ways. We could say that you are what you eat, but the truth is more complicated than that. Our food habits often mirror how we’re doing emotionally-whether it’s as simple as eating when we’re hungry or tired, or using food to respond to stress in our lives.
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

Regular physical activity can improve your mental health

Most of us know that physical activity provides numerous physical benefits to our bodies, but a lesser-known benefit of physical activity is that it also improves our mental health. Physical activity promotes positive changes in your brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation and new activity patterns that promote calmness and...
Mental HealthThe Drum

Protecting your mental health while working in social media

The Drum’s social media executive Amy Houston shares her tips and insights around protecting your mental health while working in social media. This week I’d like to dive into a topic that is extremely close to my heart – taking care of your mental wellbeing as a social media manager. Mental health awareness week is well under way, but this personal and hugely important topic goes way beyond any hashtag.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Daily Habits for Improved Mental Health

Mental health is a key part of overall well-being, affecting how people think, feel and act. A person’s mental health also impacts how they handle the everyday stress in their lives. Just like a person’s physical health, a child’s or adult’s mental health can change by the day. The COVID-19...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Worrying about your heart increases risk for mental health disorders

For coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Your Mental Health During the Pandemic as Propelled by Michael E Weintraub Esq

When you eat healthily, you feel healthy and your mind feels stable. Your eating plan has a lot to do with your professional obligations and home environment. If you have to manage your increasing weight, you have to take special care of your diet. You may add different colors to your diet by incorporating fruits and vegetables. When you see colorful food on your plate, you naturally feel happy. Try to go for tomatoes, oranges, green leafy vegetables, fresh herbs as they get loaded with minerals, fiber, and vitamins. In these trying times like the pandemic, you have to take special care of your health to build on your immune system and feel mentally happy. Try to keep away from frozen food items as they have preservatives that may affect your health in the long term. Instead, go for vegetables, fruits, and other healthy food items to regulate your mind.
Mental Healthbizjournals

Creating a culture that supports the mental health of your employees

For more than 70 years, May has been observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. Mental health issues are a growing concern for employers and their employees, both personally and professionally. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, but only 40% seek the necessary help.
Posted by
David Heitz

My monthly mental health shot costs $2,500

I suffered a great deal of trauma several years ago and came out of it a wreck. Without getting into the story, I’ll share the symptoms:. Paranoid. Distrusting of everyone. Incredibly angry. Genuinely scared for my life. Completely alone. Always on high alert. Usually screaming about something to the point of making my hernia pop out.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Good results with online CBT for mental health effects of atopic eczema

The common skin disease atopic eczema (AE) impacts heavily on the life quality and general health of sufferers. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now evaluated its treatment with internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT). The study suggests that patients feel better after iCBT compared with a control group who received only traditional treatment. The results, which are published in JAMA Dermatology, might eventually make important care available to a large patient group.
Mental HealthInverse

Why male anger needs to be treated as a mental health issue

Tim Stolinksi was in his late 20s the first time he thought his anger might be a problem. “I was having lots of outbursts, shouting, generally being the guy that you didn’t want to be around,” he tells Inverse. The now 37-year-old Army veteran says he eventually realized that when...