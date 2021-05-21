Alexandra Huynh, 18, is the new National Youth Poet Laureate

Teachers, like many of us, remember moments of achievement, schoolyard games and making mistakes as children. Often teachers draw on childhood memories to explain why they wanted to enter their profession. Teachers may hold memories of being inspired by a former teacher or resolve to do better than a teacher they experienced as unfair or belittling. Childhood memories chronicle more than old scenes of school. Memory is a creative process that teachers can use to interpret the past and imagine the future of their work. Even more, how teachers remember childhood informs their commitments to challenge inequities in education, including systemic...