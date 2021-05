U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawai'i), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and U.S. Representative Marc Veasey (D-Texas) introduced the Future of Local News Act, legislation aimed at rescuing the struggling local news industry. Local news organizations play a vital role in American democracy, but an industry-wide transition to digital media and the pandemic's impacts on the economy have led to a rapid decline of the local news industry. The Future of Local News Act would create a committee to study the state of local journalism and offer recommendations to Congress on the actions it can take to support local news organizations.Â