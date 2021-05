You know NFTs are all the rage right now. Maybe you even know that "NFT" stands for Non-Fungible Token. But, do you know what a Non-Fungible Token is?. Non-Fungible Tokens are a direct product of the blockchain explosion. No matter how intimately you plan on getting involved with NFTs, you need some understanding of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to follow along on NFTs. "Token" comes directly from the crypto space, and "fungible" is a jargon term from finance and economics.