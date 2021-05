Since 2015, the Buffalo Sabres have cycled through a small handful of head coaches. It’s a pattern that both lends itself to the team’s lack of stability and god-awful record on the ice, and is also a product of those things at the same time. In reality, no Sabres head coach has lasted more than two seasons since Lindy Ruff left in 2013. Buffalo keeps rebuilding and rebuilding, but they have yet to hit the nail on the head when it comes to their bench boss.