3 Museums in Orlando You Don't Want to Miss

Gilber Franco/Unsplash

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to entertain your children or you want to plan a unique date day activity, Orlando’s selection of museums has something for everyone. We’ve collected a highlight reel of the best Orlando museums and the exhibits you’ll want to make time for this season. While Orlando does have quite a few museums, the following seem to be the most popular and provide the widest number of exhibits and activities for guests to enjoy. This list is presented in no particular order. In fact, I suggest you check out all of them at some point!

1. Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is Orlando’s science museum with hands-on experiences and immersive exhibits. It has been inspiring science learning in children and adults alike for over 60 years. Orlando Science Center, while it does have permanent exhibits and experiences, typically cycles through different exhibits. This means you can go multiple times a year and get a different experience each time.

Some of the museum’s exhibits change throughout the year and are interactive and immersive in nature. The current exhibits include DinoDigs, Our Planet, NatureWorks, and Food Heroes among other exhibits. The two theaters, Dr. Phillips CineDome and Digital Adventure Theater show films and presentations which can be found listed on the Orlando Science Center website. You’ll want to check ahead for up-to-date information on all shows and exhibits currently open at the museum.

Orlando Science center is also regularly used for hosting events, be it private events or those open to the public. At the time of writing, a Kids Night at the Museum, Otronicon, and Unveil: Wedding Showcase were all upcoming events.

Price Range: $21 for adults with additional types of tickets available

Address: 777 E. Princeton St. Orlando, Florida 32803

2. Art and History Museums Maitland

The Art and History Museums Maitland is a collection of museums in the Maitland area that immerse visitors in hands-on art and history experiences. Art and History Museums Maitland is made up of the Maitland Art Center, the Maitland Historical Museum, the Waterhouse Residence Museum, the Carpentry Shop Museum, and the Telephone Museum.

This collection of museums has a lot to offer guests. Beyond the exhibits at the museums, the Art and History Museums Maitland also hosts young artist workshops, workshops for adults, and other classes. Their classes and workshops teach different art techniques and how to work with different mediums.

Price Range: $4 to $6 per ticket

Address: 231 W. Packwood Ave. Maitland, FL 32751

3. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens

The Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens in Winter Park explore the life and work of sculptor Albin Polasek. Tour the historic Polasek home, viewing the artist’s residence, chapel, and sculpture garden. The Polasek home is home to rotating art exhibits. The Albin Polasek Museum is also home to the Capen home, a historic 4,200 square foot home that can be rented for meetings and events.

Visit the Albin Polasek Museum for a peaceful afternoon exploring the sculpture garden and learning about the history of Polasek’s work on a guided tour. Check their website for up-to-date information on their latest exhibits.

Price Range: $8 to $10 per ticket

Address: 633 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789