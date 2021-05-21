newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

CHURCH ANSWERS CALL TO SERVE

By wpeditor
thecamarilloacorn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA LIGHT IN THE DARK—Above, people browse tables stocked with food during a food pantry on April 30 at Lighthouse Church, 3353 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. The pantry is open every Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. At left, Beatriz Rodriguez carries a bouquet of flowers to a cart of food. The pantry is conducted by the church’s Hope Outreach. “Many have fallen on hard times, and providing groceries in their time of need uplifts so many spirits,” the church says on its website.

www.thecamarilloacorn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbury Park, CA
Local
California Society
County
Ventura County, CA
Ventura County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantry#Flowers#Church#Lighthouse Church#Hope Outreach#Conejo#Groceries#Left#Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

New local book – Images of America: Ventura County

Ventura County has its roots in the founding of Mission San Buenaventura during the Spanish era (1769–1821). During the Mexican era (1822–1846), expansive mission lands were divided and granted out as ranchos for individual landownership to those with political influence and to former soldiers for loyal service during the war.
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day 2021

In honor of National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Board of Supervisors and County of Ventura recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement. This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in...
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Camarillo Rotary Clubs’ Host 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic Benefiting Casa Pacifica

Camarillo, CA – The 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic will take place on Monday, July 26th at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. Limited spots available – to register or sponsor visit casapacifica.org. Funds raised benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs serving foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Walk To End Alzheimer’s To Be In Person This Fall

Ventura County, California, — The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the 2021 West Ventura County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in person at the Collection at Riverpark on Saturday, Sept. 25. According to the association, the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as...
Thousand Oaks, CAtheacorn.com

Victim an unsung hero, family says

The family of a Thousand Oaks man who died in an auto collision May 1 hopes to help others by sharing his passion. Tynan McGrady, 23, was just three weeks shy of graduating from San Francisco State University with a degree in computer engineering when he was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Westlake Boulevard north of Potrero Road, his family members said.
Ventura County, CAoxnardpd.org

Awareness for Autism Society Ventura County in April of 2021

CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. Each year, the Autism Society celebrates the month of April as Autism Acceptance Month: an effort to spread awareness and acceptance of individuals and families affected by autism. 2021 marked the third consecutive year the Oxnard Police Department joined in this effort with educational community “pop-ups” and fundraisers. This year, the Department teamed with Autism Society Ventura County and local Starbucks stores to raise over $10,500.00 for the cause.
Ventura County, CAmpacorn.com

Wildlife encounters in county

A tourist stops at the ranger station and asks how to avoid danger from bears. The ranger says, “The best protection is to wear these little bells and to carry pepper spray.”. So the tourist buys the clip-on bells and pepper spray, then he asks the ranger, “How will I...
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Virus remains a local threat

I could not agree more with Caryl Bigenho’s concerns that the City of Simi Valley ranks second in the County of Ventura County for COVID-19 cases. No doubt this can be explained when one reads the consistent number of letters to the Acorn from those in Simi Valley that display a remarkable indifference to the damage and devastation that this virus has wrought, both here, as well as the state and nation.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

GREEN SCENE

If you were among the many people who turned to bicycling during the pandemic, the Ventura County Transportation Commission has a message for you: Keep riding. Businesses, schools and offices continue to open up amid encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. For many people, that means the number of vehicle trips is likely on the rise as they shuttle children to activities, drive to work and go about daily errands.