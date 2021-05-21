CHURCH ANSWERS CALL TO SERVE
A LIGHT IN THE DARK—Above, people browse tables stocked with food during a food pantry on April 30 at Lighthouse Church, 3353 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. The pantry is open every Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. At left, Beatriz Rodriguez carries a bouquet of flowers to a cart of food. The pantry is conducted by the church’s Hope Outreach. “Many have fallen on hard times, and providing groceries in their time of need uplifts so many spirits,” the church says on its website.www.thecamarilloacorn.com