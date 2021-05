People innately love being near the water. Just the act of looking at a body of water--in real life or in a photograph--measurably lowers stress levels. Sure, the average cost of a waterfront home in the U.S. is about double that of a similar house located inland, but you get what you pay for: People who live near rivers, lakes, and oceans are also happier and healthier than those who live away from water. When you think of it that way, maybe that waterfront view is worth spending extra money on rent.