Live theater returns with Melissa Manchester’s performance in T.O.

PICTURED: Fitz and the Tantrums return to the Concerts in Your Car stage to perform for the 2021 Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival on May 2o. Photo submitted. Get ready to rock, music lovers — Sound Mind will be here next week, bringing several musical acts to the Concerts in Your Car stage at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. This is the largest concert experience so far to take place at the drive-in entertainment venue since it opened in the summer of 2020, and the talent is impressive: Headliners All Time Low and Fitz and the Tantrums will be joined by Lovelytheband, Charlotte Lawrence, Matthew Logan Vasquez and Ian Sweet.