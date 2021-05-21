newsbreak-logo
Thousand Oaks, CA

Live theater returns with Melissa Manchester’s performance in T.O.

By wpeditor
thecamarilloacorn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActress, singer and songwriter Melissa Manchester comes to Thousand Oaks for one show only at 7:30 p.m. Fri., July 9 at the Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. After getting her start as a singer-pianist in the clubs of Greenwich Village, Manchester performed with Bette Midler as a “Harlette” before landing a recording contract. Her debut releases, “Home to Myself” and “Bright Eyes,” laid the foundation for her solo career.

