Live theater returns with Melissa Manchester’s performance in T.O.
Actress, singer and songwriter Melissa Manchester comes to Thousand Oaks for one show only at 7:30 p.m. Fri., July 9 at the Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. After getting her start as a singer-pianist in the clubs of Greenwich Village, Manchester performed with Bette Midler as a “Harlette” before landing a recording contract. Her debut releases, “Home to Myself” and “Bright Eyes,” laid the foundation for her solo career.www.thecamarilloacorn.com