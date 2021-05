45-year-old Chris is an engineer and a father of two who contracted COVID-19 while taking a business trip. As his symptoms developed, he became short of breath and felt as if he was drowning. The situation soon became an emergency. An ambulance was called, and he was admitted into the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital. Chris can recall that, before being placed on a ventilator, he thought he was going to die. Fortunately, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital after two weeks.