How It Was Made: VNSSA & Lenny Kiser - Sinking [DIRTYBIRD]

The cities of Toronto and London collide as Cadence Weapon and Manga Saint Hilare (of Roll Deep fame) team up for this thought-provoking and punchy grime collaboration titled "On Me." The record is bolstered by a grungy, energetic beat courtesy of Australian producer Strict Face and the duo's fiery performance laced with insightful lyrics about the invasion of privacy, surveillance by the government, and more. Cadence Weapon opens up the track and shares his thoughts on the matter in a candid and tongue-in-cheek manner. He knows there isn't much he can do about it but he is determined to live life on his own terms regardless. Manga Saint Hilare shares similar sentiments but also dives into the issue of racial profiling in his hometown.