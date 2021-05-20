How It Was Made: VNSSA & Lenny Kiser - Sinking [DIRTYBIRD]
DIRTYBIRD recently a two-track EP from favorites VNSSA and Lenny Kiser that reinvigorates the sounds of Rave’s heyday. It begins with a trip to the after-hours, where a smooth bassline glides over a road of thick percussion—set beneath a sky of filtered synth bursts and VNSSA’s own hypnotic vocals. The beat gets broken in “Cue The Rhythm,” where quirky whistle effects and a simple, yet earworm of a melody join with a gritty low-end in a warm embrace. The EP as a whole gives off a classic feel, yet is seated firmly in modern sound design. Below, the duo breaks down the release for the latest installment of How It Was Made.www.magneticmag.com