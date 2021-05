KENNESAW — Kennesaw State senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong was named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team as a member of the second team. Armstrong had another stellar season with 36 tackles, 24 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception returned for a touchdown. He ranked second in the Big South Conference for tackles for loss, and his 36 stops was second amongst conference linebackers.