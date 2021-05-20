newsbreak-logo
Texas House recesses for two days as payback for Senate inaction on criminal justice, Medicaid bills

By Lauren McGaughy, Allie Morris The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago

AUSTIN — The Texas House will break for two days in an apparent effort to force the Senate to vote on several bipartisan criminal justice and health care bills. With tensions rising as the 2021 session nears a close, the House employed the delay tactic Thursday after several members expressed their dismay that the Senate appeared to be blocking the passage of a number of bills that passed with near or total unanimous approval in the House.

