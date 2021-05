The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30. We are off to an early start this year as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible development. The first one is a low located about 250 miles northeast of Bermuda. It is likely to become a subtropical cyclone tonight or Saturday before getting pulled off to the east. A subtropical storm typically has a large, cloud free center of circulation, with very heavy thunderstorm activity in a band removed at least 100 miles from the center. These non-frontal systems have characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones.