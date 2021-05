Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 7th, 2021. Today was looking like it was going to be a bit of a dull one in terms of new releases, but then Interplay threw us a surprise out of the middle of nowhere. Well, I won’t complain. There are a couple of other decent games today aside from that big-pants release, and a lot of more… dubious titles. Well, that’s how things go sometimes. We’ve got summaries of everything, as usual. We also have the expected lists of incoming and outgoing sales for you to look at. Let’s get on the road!