YouTube Millionaires: Lilman Is Building His Brand On “Constant, Entertaining Complaining”

Palo Alto director Gia Coppola on her sophomore feature, which stars Andrew Garfield as a dangerously charismatic “truth”-teller. The strategies and schemes that influencers use on Instagram and Tik Tok are well-documented, perhaps by design. Films, articles, and TV segments have taught us all about the strategic posing, fake settings, and bleak dysfunction held just out of frame. Yet YouTube, arguably where this culture began, sits at a different level of the zeitgeist. The platform used to be a place where a video enthusiast could find their niche; John Wilson, of HBO’s How to With John Wilson, began by posting his odd and fascinating forays into American banalities there. But unlike Vimeo—which has firmly entrenched itself as a viable home for talented weirdos—YouTube has also become a platform for charismatic ego trippers with tripods. Its most popular creators construct entire worlds out of their personas and, at worst, keep viewers hooked in a verbal and visual torrent of nothingness.