newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Millionaires: Lilman Is Building His Brand On “Constant, Entertaining Complaining”

By James Hale
Tubefilter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to YouTube Millionaires, where we profile channels that have recently crossed the one million subscriber mark. There are channels crossing this threshold every week, and each creator has a story to tell about YouTube success. Read previous installments here. This week’s installment of YouTube Millionaires is brought to you...

www.tubefilter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Creators#Brand Content#Content Brand#Viral Content#Social Media Content#Tiktokers#Charlidamelio#Fyp#Youtube Millionaires#Entertaining Content#Youtube Success#Tiktok Videos#Tiktok Followers#Real Conversations#Channels#Media#Brands#Solo Content#Virality#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
AnimalsEurekAlert

Zoo YouTube videos prioritize entertainment over education

YouTube channels run by zoos focus on entertainment over education, according to a new study. The videos also focus disproportionately on mammals, rather than reflecting the diversity of zoos' animals. Conservation was the focus of just 3% of zoo videos in the study - but it found that conservation content...
TV & Videoschainstoreage.com

Live from YouTube – it’s David’s Bridal

The nation’s leading bridal retailer is joining with YouTube in a new life as a live streaming content promoter. David’s Bridal is launching a new channel on the YouTube Live livestream platform that offers around-the-clock wedding planning content and inspiration, including real wedding videos. The channel houses a catalog of free, accessible, and diverse content submitted by real couples, photographers, and vendors. The retailer will continuously refresh the channel with relevant videos and content for 24/7 access.
Behind Viral Videoshot969boston.com

YouTube Has $100 Million To Pay Creators To Make ‘Shorts’ Videos

YouTube announced that they have a $100 million fund that will pay their most popular creators on their Shorts product to compete with TikTok, CNBC reports. YouTube said in a blog post that “the Shorts Fund is just the first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube.” The company added the fund will be launched in the forthcoming months.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

YouTube has run the numbers to see how vloggers open their videos

YouTube has run the numbers and discovered what greeting its vloggers most use to open videos: “Hey, guys.” Those findings may not be surprising if you’ve watched a lot of YouTube, but the report actually shows a lot more, including what the runners-up are, how greetings have changed in popularity over time, and how video genre affects the most common openings. Let’s just jump into it!
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

TikTok, Instagram Or Clubhouse: Which Is Most Worth Your Time?

Social Media Expert & Founder of Snack Toronto. One major thing that happened as a result of the pandemic was that many brands dramatically increased their spending on social media ads. This, paired with a captive audience of users who were forced to stay home all day with nothing but the internet to keep them occupied, allowed new social media networks to successfully break into the mainstream for the first time in over a decade, the last one being Instagram in 2010.
Behind Viral VideosVanity Fair

Mainstream Zooms In on the Relatable Narcissism of YouTube Creators

Palo Alto director Gia Coppola on her sophomore feature, which stars Andrew Garfield as a dangerously charismatic “truth”-teller. The strategies and schemes that influencers use on Instagram and Tik Tok are well-documented, perhaps by design. Films, articles, and TV segments have taught us all about the strategic posing, fake settings, and bleak dysfunction held just out of frame. Yet YouTube, arguably where this culture began, sits at a different level of the zeitgeist. The platform used to be a place where a video enthusiast could find their niche; John Wilson, of HBO’s How to With John Wilson, began by posting his odd and fascinating forays into American banalities there. But unlike Vimeo—which has firmly entrenched itself as a viable home for talented weirdos—YouTube has also become a platform for charismatic ego trippers with tripods. Its most popular creators construct entire worlds out of their personas and, at worst, keep viewers hooked in a verbal and visual torrent of nothingness.
Behind Viral Videospocketnow.com

YouTube will pay you to use its TikTok-clone

YouTube rolled out its TikTok-clone in the form of YouTube Shorts in the US back in March. The feature goes up against the likes of TikTok and its clones including Instagram Reels. Now, the company has announced that it will pay you to use its TikTok competitor. YouTube has launched a YouTube Shorts Fund in the form of a $100M fund, which will be distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts.
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

How extremist YouTube channels are covering their tracks to avoid bans

Conspiracy theorists are using a new tactic to grow audiences on YouTube without facing punishment for spreading false and inflammatory information. According to CNET, a network of more than 40 channels linked to QAnon have been uploading videos only to delete them days later — long enough to rack up tens of thousands of views, and earn money from advertisements, but not long enough for YouTube to catch the offending videos and punish the channels.
Behind Viral Videossharecaster.com

Top Lawyers for YouTube and TikTok Creators, Instagram Influencers

As the influencer industry matures, a growing number of law firms are working with internet stars. Attorneys help influencers navigate brand deals, IP and trademark disputes, and licensing contracts. Insider is recognizing 13 leading attorneys and law firms who focus on influencers and creators. See more stories on Insider’s business...
Behind Viral Videoscheddar.com

YouTuber Lele Pons on TikTok Success, New Music, and New Brand Collaboration

While Vine is a thing of the past, its impact on the internet lives on, and for former Vine celeb Lele Pons, taking her talents over to YouTube and TikTok has proved to be a savvy move. Pons, the first user on Vine to reach a billion loops, talks about releasing new music and dives into how the TikTok platform has helped the creative process and grow her audience.
Behind Viral VideosVulture

12 Video Creators on Their Hardest Edit Ever

Internet culture has been defined by amateurs and messy personalities, a lot of whom also happen to be multi-hyphenate creators. Over the years, apps like YouTube, Vine, and TikTok have not only made video-editing techniques more accessible, they have allowed users to establish new genres of editing that push the art form to new levels of absurdity. We spoke to 12 online-video creators — often acting as their own self-taught sound editors, animators, actors, and engineers — about the toughest job they’ve done in postproduction.
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

Short video evolves: TikTok paid promo and YouTube Shorts Fund

TikTok’s impact on the technology world, particularly in terms of sparking competition in ‘short videos’, continues to be fascinating. In India, that competition (aided by TikTok’s ban there) includes a cluster of local apps like Moj and MX TakaTak that are growing fast. Globally, meanwhile, the biggest platforms are rolling out their own TikTok-style features, from YouTube’s ‘Shorts’ to Instagram’s ‘Reels’.
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

YouTube Rolls Out Clips to 10x More Channels

YouTube is rolling out Clips to ten times more creators, a feature which allows users to grab short, shareable snippets from full length videos. Unlike YouTube Shorts, a feature that the company has been pushing hard lately, Clips is not a new way to create videos. Clips is a new way to repurpose existing content.
TV Showsypulse.com

These Entertainment Genres Have Been Getting More Popular with Young Consumers

What kinds of entertainment content is getting more popular with Gen Z & Millennials? YPulse’s data shows what genres have gotten boosts among young viewers in the last few years…. The last two years have been a whirlwind for the entertainment industry, with streaming platforms proliferating, viewing fragmenting, and, of...
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

Is YouTube Considered a Social Media Platform?

YouTube is the most popular video-sharing website in the world. With over a billion monthly active users, it has become an important part of many people's online experience. The platform is regarded mainly as a video-sharing site where users can watch and upload videos. However, its other features like comments, polls, and community posts also provide interaction between users. This begs the question: is YouTube a social media platform?