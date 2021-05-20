newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City, IA

Ian Collins wins high jump at State

Charles City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Among the welcome signs of the light being at the end of a rather long tunnel is the systematic lifting of air travel restrictions. And that’s not just for commercial airlines. After setting a school record in the high jump as a freshman at the 2019 State...

charlescitypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Charles City, IA
Charles City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#High Jump#Comets#State Championships#Hj#North Polk#Charles City T F#Graeser#State Runner Up Status#Field Championships#3a Girls#Drake Stadium#Senior Carly Stevenson#Country Champion#Spring#Waverly Shell Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Bay County, FLNews Herald

Rutherford's Shakirah Edwards takes 2nd at state high jump

Rutherford freshman Shakirah Edwards was the top finisher among Bay County athletes at this weekend's Track and Field State Championships in Jacksonville, taking second place in the Girls High Jump. Edwards competed in Saturday's 2A meet and posted a mark of 1.67 meters, finishing just behind first-place Morgan King of...
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

States wins triple jump at Mountain League

Huntingdon freshmen Reagyn States and Hayden Mark set the pace in the girls’ triple jump during the annual Mountain League Track and Field Championships Tuesday afternoon at Clearfield. States finished with a gold medal effort of 35-1 in the event, while Mark followed her in second place with an effort...
Rankin, TXPosted by
Odessa American

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Fouts, Goodley win titles to help Rankin boys finish second at state meet

AUSTIN Harrison Fouts of Rankin won the Class 1A Boys Pole Vault after being the only competitor to clear 13 feet. Fouts, a junior, cleared each height on his first attempt before missing a 13-6 to close out the competition. He was one of two Red Devils to earn a gold medal as De’Shon Goodley won the 200 meter race with a new state record of 22 seconds even.
Lower Lake, CALake County Record Bee

Trojans jump back into win column, 6-5

LOWER LAKE — Keeley Parks allowed only one run in her first high school start and the Lower Lake Trojans held off the Maxwell Panthers 6-5 in non-league softball action Thursday at Lower Lake High School. Maxwell had a run in and the bases loaded with two outs in the...
Carroll, IAclarindaherald.com

Jones wins Hawk-10 high jump with career best leap

CARROLL – Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones won a Hawkeye 10 Conference championship in the high jump, helping the Cardinals to a third-place finish at the conference meet Thursday, May 6, in Carroll. The Cardinal girls also finished in the top half of the conference, placing fifth. The Cardinal boys scored...
SportsAlliance Review

Wheeler breaks school record in the high jump

The Lady Lions dropped a 78-50 decision to West Branch, but the night belonged to Abby Wheeler. Wheeler cleared 5’5 to set the school record in the high jump. She also won the long jump with a leap of 16’5. “Abby remains undefeated in the high jump as we head...
Alabama StateGwinnett Daily Post

Alabama softball signee Dallis Goodnight wins Class AAAAAAA long jump state title

POWDER SPRINGS — Dallis Goodnight’s breakout season in the long jump finished perfectly Thursday at the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships. The Alabama Crimson Tide softball signee won the state championship with a leap of 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches, just an inch ahead of Cherokee’s Skylar Harrelson, who stuck 18-4 1/2 on her final attempt. Goodnight’s long jump was short of her school record of 19-2 1/2, set at sectionals prior to state, but it was good enough to make her a state champ.
Hays, TXhaysfreepress.com

Hays High’s Boudoin breaks 38 year high jump record

Completing a height of 6-feet, 6-inches Saturday, Hays High’s Michael Boudoin III closed a wildly successful senior season with a 6th place finish at the UIL 6A boys State high jump competition in Austin. Boudoin, a multi-sport athlete who was a part of the state semifinal Hays High football team and played basketball in the winter, took on nine of the best high jumpers in 6A at the State meet, held at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Leading up to the state meet, Boudoin captured the 26-6A district championship and the Area meet title in the high jump, followed by a silver medal finish at the Regional meet in San Antonio. In addition, Boudoin forever etched his mark in Hays High history by clearing a height of 6-feet, 9.5-inches in March, breaking the school’s 38-year high jump record by .5 inches.
Hilliard, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Rothhaar wins at junior high State meet

Willard eighth grader, Ben Rothhaar, won the 400 Meter Dash championship at the junior high State meet held at Hilliard Darby High School. He also qualified for State in the 100 and 200 Meter Dashes. See the article in Thursday's Willard Times-Junction.
Ringgold, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ringgold High JROTC wins state titles

Ringgold High School’s JROTC drill team exhibition squad won its fifth-in-a-row state title. Also, last year's National solo exhibition champion, Katie Allmond, won her a state solo championship this year. This team also won regions and competed in Army Nationals in Daytona, Fla., as well as The Nationals in Florida where they finished in the top ten in both. Katie Allmond and Caleb Cranfield took second at Army National in dual exhibition and third at The National in the same category. “I'm really proud of this young team for fighting through COVID quarantines and injuries and still competing at such a high level,” said Larry Sisemore, JROTC instructor at Ringgold High. “I need to give a big thank you to my assistant coach and former cadet Eric Cromwell for putting in the hours that he does to help me make the RHS drill team so good.”
Clermont, FLOrlando Sentinel

Pictures: Eustis High Softball Wins State Championship

The FHSAA Class 4A State Championship Softball Finals game of Eustis High School versus Hernando High School at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont on Friday, May 21, 2021. Eustis won the game 5-0 to capture the state championship title. (Stephen M. Dowell) Eustis High Softball Wins State Championship. Eustis High...