Ian Collins wins high jump at State

Ringgold High School’s JROTC drill team exhibition squad won its fifth-in-a-row state title. Also, last year's National solo exhibition champion, Katie Allmond, won her a state solo championship this year. This team also won regions and competed in Army Nationals in Daytona, Fla., as well as The Nationals in Florida where they finished in the top ten in both. Katie Allmond and Caleb Cranfield took second at Army National in dual exhibition and third at The National in the same category. “I'm really proud of this young team for fighting through COVID quarantines and injuries and still competing at such a high level,” said Larry Sisemore, JROTC instructor at Ringgold High. “I need to give a big thank you to my assistant coach and former cadet Eric Cromwell for putting in the hours that he does to help me make the RHS drill team so good.”