Charles City, IA

Kayla Kellogg advances to State Girls Tennis Singles Championship

Charles City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDECORAH — Charles City senior Kayla Kellogg became the first Comet singles tennis player to advance to the State Tennis Championships in 25 years. At the Class 1A Region 4 Singles Tournament held Wednesday at Luther College, Kellogg won her first three matches including a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexis Gielau of Waverly-Shell Rock in the first round followed by another straight-set win (6-2, 6-3) over Kaley Meyer of Clear Lake in the second round.

