Kayla Kellogg advances to State Girls Tennis Singles Championship

Decorah (2021) It was a beautiful night in Decorah as boys and girls teams from the NEIC took to the track in the Northeast Iowa Conference meet. Decorah took home the girls team championship in a very competitive race with 128 points. It was the Vikings of Decorah that ran away with the win on the boys side, scoring 179 points. The girls team race was as tight as it’s been in the last 15 years with three teams within eight points of each other going into the final two races. Decorah was able to pull away with the win on the backs of back to back wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. New Hampton girls finished second with 116 points on the night.