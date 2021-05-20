New Tavern Coming To UP

newsbreak-logo
American neighborhood tavern D.L. Mack’s is coming to University Park in September. The reimagined 2,400 square-foot space, which features an outdoor garden patio, will take over the former Biscuit Bar space at 6501 Hillcrest Avenue. It’s the sixth concept for the Dallas-Fort Worth-owned and operated Valenday Hospitality Group. The menu...

