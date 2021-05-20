New Tavern Coming To UP

Co-CEOs Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme Also Honored Among Top 25 Fast Casual Execs in the Nation. Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, has been honored as one of Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Making an impressive introduction to this prestigious ranking, the pizza chain debuted at the 19th spot overall and was one of only two pizza chains included in the top 20. For the past 16 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and – more than ever this year – resilience. Along with the brand’s top 20 debut, the publication recognized Mountain Mike’s co-CEOs and owners, Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, amongst the nation’s top 25 fast casual executives.