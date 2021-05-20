newsbreak-logo
Avs’ Philipp Grubauer not interested in fighting Blues’ Jordan Binnington: “I worry about stopping the pucks”

By Mike Chambers
Daily Camera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilipp Grubauer is a goalie, not a fighter. The Avalanche netminder is interested in winning hockey games, not dropping gloves with St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington has crossed the center line at Ball Arena in each of the first two games in this first-round series, both times being directed to return to his zone by referees. Presumably, Binnington wanted to fight Grubauer both times, because the two instances he crossed the center line were during two significant dust-ups in the Avs’ zone.

