Colleges

A Reporter Weighs In On UNC's Decision To Deny Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure

ksut.org
 1 day ago

Nikole Hannah-Jones has a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur genius grant. She also reportedly had the enthusiastic support of the faculty at the University of North Carolina Journalism School, but she will not be receiving a tenured position there at her alma mater. The reason, according to NC Policy Watch, is political pressure that conservative groups put on the very highest levels of university governance. Joe Killian helped report this story for NC Policy Watch and joins us now.

www.ksut.org
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

‘1619 Project’ Writer To Join UNC Journalism School Faculty

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Hannah-Jones, who covers civil rights and racial justice for The New York Times Magazine, won the 2020 Pulitzer...
Chapel Hill, NCDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Nikole Hannah-Jones to Teach at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media has hired Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist, as a faculty member the News and Observer reported. As the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, she will work with students to...
CollegesPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Trustee: Nonacademic background halted Hannah-Jones tenure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application at the University of North Carolina was halted because she didn’t come from a “traditional academic-type background," and a trustee who vets the lifetime appointments wanted more time to consider her qualifications, university leaders said Thursday. The trustee who...
CollegesBrenham Banner-Press

UNC denies professor tenure, sparking backlash

Member of the UNC Tenure Committee Seth Noar, reacts to Pulitzer Prize-winning Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the "1619 Project," being denied tenure at the university despite her qualifications.
CollegesSlate

The Real Reason UNC–Chapel Hill Is Withholding Tenure From Nikole Hannah-Jones

Earlier this year, UNC–Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media announced that it had extended acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones a position as its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Like other (though not all) Knight Chairs at journalism schools around the country, this was to be a tenured position. On Wednesday, the website NC Policy Watch reported that the years-long conservative war against Hannah-Jones—predicated chiefly on her leadership of the New York Times’ controversial 1619 Project—seemed to have succeeded in robbing her of tenure, along with all the job stability and protections for academic freedom that status entails.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WFAE

Report: UNC Tenure Offer Revoked From Slavery Project Journalist

Faculty members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives. Hannah-Jones was offered a...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
NewsOne

‘Act Of Political Cowardice’: Chapel Hill Community Rallies After Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Denied Tenure

A crowd of protesters gathered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Thursday in a solidarity protest over the tenure denial of Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones. The group was organized by the Chapel Hill – Carrboro NAACP chapter along with the Carolina Black Caucus. Demonstrators including students, faculty and...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

UNC Students, Staff, and Faculty Show Up to Support Nikole Hannah-Jones

More than 60 protesters showed up at the Carolina Inn Thursday morning to show the UNC Board of Trustees that their decision to deny tenure to acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones would not go unnoticed. Members of the NAACP, the UNC Black Caucus, and current and former faculty at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media showed up with signs demanding an explanation for the decision.
Chapel Hill, NCThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Chapel Hill Celebrated a Prominent Journalist’s Appointment. Then It Denied Her Tenure.

Less than a month ago, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school celebrated a coup. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist behind The New York Times’s “1619 Project” would join the school’s faculty as the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism. In a news release, the school called Hannah-Jones “one of the country’s leading voices in journalism covering housing and school segregation, civil rights, and racial injustice in the U.S.”
CollegesPoynter.org

The UNC-Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy rages on

This controversy involving the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media not giving tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones is getting worse and worse for the school. The school’s dean and much of the faculty are outraged, pointing out that the last two people in the same position as Hannah-Jones were granted tenure upon their appointment. While some (read: conservatives) are pleased with UNC’s decision because they didn’t like Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project” in The New York Times, many others are crushing UNC’s decision. That includes a lot of influential media people.