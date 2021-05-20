A Reporter Weighs In On UNC's Decision To Deny Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure
Nikole Hannah-Jones has a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur genius grant. She also reportedly had the enthusiastic support of the faculty at the University of North Carolina Journalism School, but she will not be receiving a tenured position there at her alma mater. The reason, according to NC Policy Watch, is political pressure that conservative groups put on the very highest levels of university governance. Joe Killian helped report this story for NC Policy Watch and joins us now.www.ksut.org