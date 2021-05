The backstory on Anthony Davis has always been his rise to fame, literally. In high school, Davis played for Perspective Charter School on the South Side of Chicago. In junior high, Davis was known as the little guy who likes to shoot three-pointers from the corner. At the end of his freshman year, Davis stood at 6’0″. By the end of his sophomore year, he grew to be 6’4″. By the start of his junior season, he was 6’8″. Davis was growing into a star.