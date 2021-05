The royal feud between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been going on at full tilt for 18 months says a good friend of Prince Harry. Tom Bradby, the ITV journalist who covered Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous Africa trip during which Meghan said she was struggling with royal life and no one asked her if she was OK, told the London Times the princes’ relationship “slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half”.