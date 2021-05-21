newsbreak-logo
Reagan Library to reopen next week after yearlong closure

Cover picture for the articleOne of the region’s best known landmarks is reopening to the public, and the FBI is on the case. An 11,000-square-foot exhibit on the history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, from its inception in 1908 to its modern-day efforts to fight domestic terrorism, will soon be on display at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley.

Reagan Library welcomes the public back

