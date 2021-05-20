Big Movies are Back. Here's a Tentative Line up

This was a hard list to pick since there are a lot of families to pick from in the movies and they all have their ‘freaky’ setting that sets them apart from the pack in one way or another. In terms of terror and being completely out there, however, one can’t help but stick to the families that have been seen to cause the most mayhem and damage throughout cinematic history. It’s not even close to Halloween at this point but some of these picks can’t help but be looked at as some of the most disturbed families that don’t really need a holiday to enjoy since they tend to cause problems no matter what time of year it is, and are seen to seriously disturb those they’re around in the movies. While families such as the McAllister’s from Home Alone and the Tenenbaum’s from The Royal Tenenbaums might have a laundry list of issues that would scare the living hell out of some people and keep a team of psychiatrists set for many years to come, they’re not quite as freaky as some people might want to think. The truly freaky families are those that tend to take pleasure or at least see the justification for the manner of discontent they bring to others. And yet, we love these families for it since no one can do it in a more entertaining way.