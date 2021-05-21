newsbreak-logo
FMCSA panel eyes medical rule changes

landline.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Line Now, May 20, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. What sorts of things might get checked during your next DOT physical? The FMCSA Medical Review Board is considering changes to those rules. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. Former Pilot president Mark Hazelwood...

landline.media
PoliticsArkansas Business

Time to Change The Rules?

You can believe in smaller government while simultaneously believing that government should be effective, fair and honest. And the way in which Arkansas awards medical marijuana licenses is not particularly effective nor fair, as illustrated by the Page 1 article by Senior Editor Mark Friedman and Assistant Editor Kyle Massey. We’ll leave it up to the reader to decide whether the system is honest.
Yankton County, SDYankton Daily Press

County’s Medical Pot Rules Taking Shape

The Yankton County Commission plans to adopt regulations next month to meet the July 1 deadline when South Dakota legalizes medical marijuana. At its meeting Tuesday night, the commissioners decided on a framework and timeline for taking action. At this point, Yankton County will pursue a temporary measure. “I think...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Physician perspective: Advance public health through the legalization and regulation of cannabis

This year, Connecticut has the opportunity to join the 15 states that have replaced the failed policy of cannabis prohibition with sensible and effective regulation. Now that the bill has advanced from the Judiciary Committee, we urge the Finance Committee to support Senate Bill 888, “An Act Responsibly and Equitably Regulating Adult-use Cannabis” and send it to the General Assembly floor for immediate consideration.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

States approve rule changes for left lane use

Changes pursued in multiple statehouses address left lane use for motorists and truck drivers. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency. A new law in Oklahoma is intended to clarify...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Major change to Minnesota medical cannabis law approved

It turns out the 2021 legislative session was good for marijuana after all. Sure, a bill for full legalization made it only through the House and was never taken up in the Senate. But with little fanfare on the last day of the session Minnesota lawmakers voted to expand the state’s medical cannabis program to allow patients to smoke the dried plant.
Public Healthouterbanksvoice.com

Cooper to announce changes to COVID rules today

In the wake of new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated individuals no longer to wear mask or socially distance in most indoor settings, Governor Roy Cooper is slated to “announce changes to COVID-19 executive orders” in North Carolina during a 1:30 p.m. press briefing today. Back on April 28, a...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CMS delays rule for breakthrough medical technologies for 2nd time

CMS further delayed a final rule that aims to speed up FDA approval for Medicare coverage of breakthrough medical devices and technologies. The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology rule will be delayed until Dec. 15. CMS made the announcement in an interim final rule scheduled to be filed in the federal register May 18.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

SJSD panel moves to tighten school rules

St. Joseph school policymakers took time Wednesday to review changes on student behavior and enforcement on various issues, starting with the matter of vaping. The SJSD is determined to stamp out the use of these devices. Dr. Robert Sigrist endorsed changes which, if approved by the full Board of Education, would ban "using, possessing, smoking, vaping, consuming, displaying, promoting or selling any tobacco products or imitation tobacco or cigarette products, vaping products or tobacco-related devices" on all district property and district-sponsored services and activities. The rule is meant to be a catch-all, in light of how vapes can be used to consume stimulants or narcotics, as well as nicotine products. An example is marijuana-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Healthbusandmotorcoachnews.com

FMCSA Medical Review Board approves plan for drivers with monocular vision

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s five-member Medical Review Board approved a proposal earlier this week to eliminate the current exemption process for commercial motor vehicle drivers with monocular vision. The federal government has been granting waivers for drivers with vision in only one eye since 1998. It is estimated...
Tampa, FLusf.edu

Regulators Propose Changes In Disputed NICU Hospital Rules

After drawing challenges from major hospitals, state health care regulators this week offered to change a pair of proposed rules about neonatal intensive care services. Whether the proposed changes will be enough to stop administrative challenges filed by Tampa General Hospital or the North Broward Hospital District, which does business as Broward Health, remains to be seen.
Public HealthBakersfield Channel

Cal/OSHA to discuss temporary covid changes in workplace

(KERO) — California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- or Cal/OSHA -- is set to consider changes to standards in the workplace. Last year Cal/OSHA developed emergency temporary standards requiring employers to develop programs and guidelines on dealing with COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. Earlier this month changes were submitted to the board to be considered at a meeting Thursday.
Personal Financecbia.com

May 19 Reopening: Employers Should 'Tread Lightly'

“Everything opens and the only restriction that remains is a requirement to wear a mask in indoor public places,” says Nick Zaino, a labor employment law attorney from Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey. Zaino was speaking with CBIA HR Counsel Diane Mokriski and colleague Vincent Farisello during CBIA's May 11...
Healthcms-lawnow.com

Significant changes made to circulation procedure for medical devices

The production of medical devices will no longer require a licence. Licensing is being replaced with a quality management system. The list of medical devices that are not subject to state registration has been expanded. Clear rules have been established for the circulation of medical devices in case of termination...
Public HealthPosted by
Total Food Service

Adverse Employee Reactions To Covid-19 Vaccines: OSHA Issues New Guidance Regarding Recordkeeping

Article contributed by Lois Traub, Esq., Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Since the start of the pandemic in February 2020, 14,427 COVID-19-related complaints have been filed with the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) and 49,483 complaints have been filed with similar state agencies that also enforce health and safety regulations. Ranked by industry, restaurants received the third highest number of complaints, after healthcare and retail, despite being closed for a substantial period of time during the pandemic.
Industrydcvelocity.com

FMCSA relaxes hours of service in pipeline hacking response

Federal regulators on Sunday lifted hours of service (HoS) rules for truck drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as part of the government’s emergency response to a cyber-attack that has frozen a critical oil pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey. The 5,500-mile pipeline was turned off on Friday after...