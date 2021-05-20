Avs’ Philipp Grubauer not interested in fighting Blues’ Jordan Binnington: “I worry about stopping the pucks”

The Avalanche didn’t have its first shot on goal until the 5:56 mark of the opening period … and then it didn’t stop shooting. The Avs ended the period with a 17-5 shots advantage (32-16 after 40 minutes), quickly waking up after a slower-than-expected start. The top line got the offense going — Gabe Landeskog shot/Nathan MacKinnon rebound shot off the rush. MacKinnon drew a penalty by the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly to set up the Avs’ first power play. They cashed in for a 1-0 lead when Mikko Rantanen won the draw back to Cale Makar, who shed Tyler Bozak with some nifty footwork. Bozak skated outside (and out of position), allowing Makar to take a few strides toward the middle and step into a wrist shot that beat Jordan Binnington to the stick side.