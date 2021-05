That’s it, go out and enjoy the first week of relaxed restrictions since we were forced into pandemic rules in the Spring of 2020. I just got back from the South County Famer’s Market, which has switched from its Winter iteration of Saturday hours to the Summer version that opens from 3:30-7:30 pm on Friday afternoons at the same location at the Lazy K Ranch. It’s located at 71 Beaver River Rd. in West Kingston, I’ve written about it before, plenty of locally grown food, and products, a good place to support local business people. So please keep it in mind in the future if you’re nearby. Below is a list of local brewers and wineries we’ve reviewed in the past and you should visit if you get the chance this weekend while you’re out and want to spend locally: