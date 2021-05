To protect your home and your health from harmful mold spores, consider implementing these effective ways to prevent mold growth in your home:. Mold growth is one of the worst and most common issues that homeowners face. In addition to damaging one’s property by creating stains, mold can decrease the air quality of a home and exacerbate adverse health effects such as respiratory issues, worsening asthma symptoms, and eye, nose, and throat irritation. Because mold is so challenging to get rid of, preventing it from forming in the first place is the best form of protection. Below, we will address some of the most effective ways to prevent mold growth in the home.