Simi Valley, CA

Shop small, help Simi entrepreneurs thrive

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 1 day ago

May is Small Business Month and the City of Simi Valley encourages residents to celebrate the community efforts and hard work of local entrepreneurs by shopping small this month and every month. According to the Small Business Association, small businesses create nearly two out of every three jobs in the...

www.simivalleyacorn.com
