Regarding the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” just to review, there are a group of people who we citizens have put great expectations upon. We expect them to run toward gunshots, into the fire. To brave any unknown darkness in the pursuit of our safety. We ask them for respect and tolerance when they encounter us at our worst, likely having the worst day of our lives. These people have family, kids that they deserve to go home and hug at the end of every work day. They volunteer to give this service to our community despite the incredible consequence of making an error on the job. Pursuing such a career shows more courage than most reading these words possess.