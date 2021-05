Okay, let's start this off by saying that what you're about to read has nothing to do with a possible fourth season of Bryan Fuller's Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy-starring Hannibal that would find Lecter being elected to Congress (though that would be damn interesting- imagine Lecter having a few January 6th rioters for lunch?). What it does have to do with is an amazing piece of Hannibal-inspired art that will now be on display in the U.S. Capitol building. So the U.S. House of Representatives hosts the Congressional Art Competition- a nationwide high school visual art contest where representatives solicit artwork from their districts. From there, there's a selection process and a panel- and eventually, the winners are formally recognized in their home district as well as in Washington D.C. (along with the artwork being housed on display for the year).