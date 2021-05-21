newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTOP EDUCATOR—The Simi Valley Education Foundation recognized Tracy Garfinkel from Sycamore Elementary School as its May 2021 Teacher of the Month. The program honors teachers in the Simi Valley Unified School District for their outstanding performance in teaching and contribution to the students at their school. Many Simi businesses participate and donate to the program to help honor local educators. Pictured above, from left, are SVUSD Director of Elementary Education Julie Ellis, Sycamore Elementary Principal Laura Miner, Garfinkel, SVUSD Trustee Sofya Bagdasaryan, State Farm Insurance’s Eric Little, SVEF TOTM chair Suzy Jeffords and Simi Valley City Councilmember Elaine Litster.

