Simi Valley schools and district recognized for programs, efforts

Along with its Children Nutrition Department, several schools in the Simi Valley Unified School District are recent recipients of awards and grants. Royal High School received the 2021 Civic Learning Award of Distinction from the California Department of Education (CDE) for its Brown Bag Lunch Speakers Series. This popular program created by the history/ social studies department years ago brings in notable speakers from government, business and media outlets to share lunch and conversation with any student wishing to participate. During the pandemic, speakers visited with students virtually. Royal High also received Civic Learning Awards in 2013, 2016 and 2020.