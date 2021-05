Ventura County prosecutors say they've charged a man with a hate crime following an attack which sent someone to the hospital with serious stab wounds. Prosecutors say the May 5th incident started in a Ventura convenience store, when Tyler James Clark started yelling racial slurs at an African-American man. Investigators as the man tried to leave the store, Clark continued to yell slurs and threats. They say he then followed the victim outside and stabbed him in the torso.