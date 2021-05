Are we doomed? Alarming reports continue of more destructive hurricanes, extreme heat events and rising sea levels. Florida is ground zero for these climate impacts. It seems that Chicken Little was right: The sky is falling. The scientific community has not changed our basic message for the past 30 years: We know the climate is changing, it is happening now and humans are responsible. Sometimes the news is so full of gloom and doom that I just want to roll over and go back to sleep.