Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County Public Health has begun demobilizing its pandemic emergency response. County Public Health Director Graham Briggs made the announcement Tuesday as he delivered what he said was likely his last regular COVID-19 response update to the Olmsted County Board. Sounding upbeat, Briggs stated that we "are moving to the end of this event here." While he noted there is still work ahead and the virus is still infecting local residents, he indicated the high percentage of Olmsted County residents who have been vaccinated has created a situation where "we are seeing this pandemic end locally."