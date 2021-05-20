Ribbon cutting set for two SML venues
Bernard’s Landing Resort and Event Center and Napoli By the Lake will celebrate new beginnings with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 10. Bernard’s Landing Event Center will kick off the opening of its new event pavilion, and Napoli By The Lake will celebrate opening on the water. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Bernard House and Pavilion. Music, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and tours of the facility will begin at 4 p.m.www.smithmountaineagle.com