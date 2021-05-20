newsbreak-logo
Ribbon cutting set for two SML venues

Smith Mountain Eagle
 1 day ago

Bernard’s Landing Resort and Event Center and Napoli By the Lake will celebrate new beginnings with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 10. Bernard’s Landing Event Center will kick off the opening of its new event pavilion, and Napoli By The Lake will celebrate opening on the water. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Bernard House and Pavilion. Music, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and tours of the facility will begin at 4 p.m.

Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Ribbon cutting held for Ace Handyman Services

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Ace Handyman Services in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, chairman of the Chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, joined Packy Regan, franchise owner at Ace Handyman Services, and others for the ceremony. The Outer Banks Chamber serves Dare...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Marion officials hold ribbon-cutting for new playground

On Saturday, the City of Marion officially celebrated the opening of the Marion Community Building Park with a ribbon-cutting event. In attendance were city council members, city staff, members of the public and a representative from the North Carolina Division of Park and Recreation Trust Fund. Mayor Steve Little officially...
Fairmont, MNSentinel

People & Events

Fairmont Service Club will meet noon Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, Fairmont. The program this week will feature Michelle Miller, Fairmont City Council Member At-Large. The public is always welcome to join club members for these programs. For more information, please call president, Arnie Swenson at (507) 848-6976. First Congregational...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Dog Park ribbon cutting ceremony

Guitarist Andy McKee to return to stage for Capper Foundation benefit. World-renowned finger-style guitarist Andy McKee will give a special benefit concert for Capper Foundation, 6:30pm, June 17, at the Topeka Zoo's Kay McFarland Japanese Garden. Limited tickets are available at www.capper.org. New collectibles store opens. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting This Week

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Creator’s Collab this week. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News The Creator’s Collab is located on S Howard St just off the square, and she hopes the public will come out and see the new business and give it a warm welcome. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, May 27th at 10am.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.
Burlington, NDMinot Daily News

Fun at the museum

The Ward County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village at Burlington is open for the summer season, starting with an open house from noon to 5 p.m. today that is free and open to the public. Volunteer site director Sue Bergan said the fun will include a flag raising ceremony at noon....
Jefferson City, MOkrcgtv.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Jefferson City amphitheater

JEFFERSON CITY — A ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony was held for the new amphitheater in Jefferson City at Ellis Porter Park Friday. Officials named the venue Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheatre. The amphitheater will hold its first concert on Saturday featuring country signers Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence. Jefferson...
Crisfield, MDWMDT.com

Crisfield celebrates new restaurant with ribbon cutting

CRISFIELD, Md.- People came out to celebrate Crisfield’s newly opened restaurant called the Fisherman’s Grille. Somerset County Economic Development and Crisfield’s Chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting. They wanted to celebrate and encourage the restaurant on their recent opening. The Executive Director for Somerset’s Economic Development said it is...
PoliticsPeninsula Daily News

Friendship Garden ribbon cutting set Wednesday

Olympic Universalist Unitarian Fellowship will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Friendship Garden at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The garden, located at the fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, is designed to provide a relaxing outdoor place to unwind or share a quiet conversation, according to a press release. For more...
Politicsfreemanjournal.net

City to hold ribbon cutting at East Twin Park

As the finishing touches are occurring on the Phase I improvements at East Twin Park, city officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. Larry Flaws, director of Recreation and Public Grounds, said most, if not all of the sidewalks will be completed.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Handy Home & Hardware Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Handy Home and Hardware is holding their Grand Opening Celebration at their new location in the former Shopko building on west Main in Valley City now thru Sunday, May 23rd. The Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 21st...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Imagine Clearwater Ribbon Cutting Postponed

The Clearwater City Council agreed to postpone the ribbon cutting of Imagine Clearwater scheduled for Monday, May 24, 2021. Mayor Frank Hibbard brought up the proposal in the May 20 council meeting, saying it wasn’t meant to be a halt on the entire project, but only a delay until commodities prices on lumber, steel and other materials decreased. Lumber costs have risen an astounding 375% from April 2020 to April 2021.
Smyrna, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna to Host Ribbon Cutting for Freedom Playground

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Freedom Playground. Located adjacent to the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park, this all-inclusive playground represents a partnership between the Town of Smyrna, Rotary Club of Smyrna, and the Christy-Houston Foundation.
Monticello, MNhometownsource.com

Ribbon cut at Willows Landing

Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart cuts the ribbon at the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry-sponsored ribbon-cutting at Willows Landing. Willows Landing offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care services at its new Monticello facility. The Chamber ambassadors joined Hilgart, Willows Landing employees, contractors and owners for the historic day, which featured a red carpet open house later in the day.
Manchester, TNPosted by
On Target News

VFW Events Coming Soon

Your Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 on Manchester Square. The ceremony will commence at 6 PM in order to avoid the midday heat. The public is encouraged to attend: school-age children are invited to learn that freedom is...