The City of Camarillo has a history of approving dangerous and costly projects in Camarillo Springs and is currently considering approving another one. The city approved the building of houses in a mudslide area. A few years later many of these houses were buried in mud. Fortunately nobody was killed, but the taxpayers paid millions of dollars for this foreseeable mistake and are on the hook to pay over $100,000 a year in perpetuity to prevent future mudslides.