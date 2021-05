The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. I tip my hat to every Camarillo Councilmember for the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation mandated by the Brown Act, and I pray each council member receives insight each meeting. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.