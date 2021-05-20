Regal Announces Debut Album 'Remember Why You Started'

De’Wayne has shared the energetic and triumphant title-track from his upcoming debut album Stains. The musician – who will be unveiling the highly-anticipated record on June 18 via Hopeless – has explained that both the album and this song in particular were ​“fuelled” by difficult experiences of trying to make it and be understood within the alternative and rock scene. ​“I got passed up on by several labels that didn’t understand me or where I could fit, which fuelled my whole album, but especially this song,” he says.