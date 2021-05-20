Regal Announces Debut Album 'Remember Why You Started'
Spanish Techno master Regal has announced his debut album, Remember Why You Started, out later this year. ‘Remember Why You Started’ is meant to be a message for everyone to look back to the roots – where anything is influenced by nothing but passion. The album tells the story of @regalmusic's personal struggles and self-discovery. A dark insight into the DJ’s life, influenced mainly by Dante Alighieri’s ‘Divine Comedy', where Dante has to cross all the layers of hell and purgatory to arrive in paradise.www.magneticmag.com